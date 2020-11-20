Homes for sale in towns with municipal Internet service

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $320,000 in 2014

PROS This cheery blue 1945 Cape sits on a spacious lot in Braintree, where residents can get 100 megabits per second Internet service for $39.95 a month. Enter right into the open dining and living room, the latter of which features a deep blue accent wall. A sunny family room or office off the living room has sliders to a patio and side yard. Past a full bath in back, the kitchen has oak cabinets and access to the deck and large driveway. Two carpeted bedrooms, one with double closets, share a half bath on the second floor, while laundry is in the basement. CONS No tub or shower upstairs; no garage.

Jeff Weiss, In REM Real Estate, 617-651-0245, inremre.com

36 1ST Street, Norwood. Handout

$545,000

36 1ST STREET / NORWOOD

SQUARE FEET 1,824

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1985

PROS This 1926 Dutch Colonial is on a quiet street in Norwood, where municipal broadband service starts at $25 a month. Enter through a vestibule, and French doors at right open to a living room with wood floors, fireplace, and sunroom or office beyond. The dining room leads into an older kitchen with green tile counters and a nearby powder room. Upstairs, find a bath and three bedrooms—one with a private deck, another with a walk-up attic. Off the kitchen, a deck steps down to the backyard and patio; the garage has been converted to a heated studio. Laundry is in the basement. CONS Kitchen and baths could use cosmetic updates.

Anne Fahy, Coldwell Banker, 617-257-8088, Anne.Fahy@nemoves.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.