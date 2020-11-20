A baby bird is rescued in Dedham

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Nov. 16, the Dedham Police Department tweeted that an injured mourning dove chick was found on Paul Street. Animal Control brought the dove to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth for rehab. Police posted a photo of the bird on Twitter along with a bit of advice: “If you find a baby bird on the ground, it likely fell from its nest,” police wrote. “If not injured, leave it where you found it so its mom can find it and bring it back to the nest!”

PERTURBED OVER POLITICS

At 9:02 p.m. Nov. 7, Wilmington police received a call about someone screaming in a van on Lowell Street. According to the log entry, police responded and found a woman in a red 2003 Ford Econovan who was “yelling over the results of the election.” She was sent on her way.

KEY FOB THEFTS

A bunch of cars were broken into in Wellesley on the night of Nov. 4, and in several cases key fobs were taken from the vehicles. Police said a key fob and a purse were taken from an unlocked vehicle on Pilgrim Road; a key fob and laptop were taken from an unlocked vehicle on Old Farm Road; a purse containing a key fob was stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle on Dukes Road; another purse containing a car key was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Bristol Road (the purse was later found by police but the car key was missing); and then a Porsche Cayenne that was parked in a driveway on Highgate — unlocked, and with the key fob in it — was stolen and later located in Hartford. The incidents are under investigation, and police urged the victims to contact their car dealerships to get the locks and access codes changed on their vehicles. Lieutenant Marie Cleary also had some sound advice for vehicle owners: “We would like to remind residents to be sure to always lock their vehicles, remove their keys from their vehicles, and not to leave personal items such as purses, wallets, laptops, backpacks, and phones in their vehicles."

A DISARMING MISUNDERSTANDING?

On Nov. 1, a man told Watertown police that while he was distributing flyers about the conflict in Armenia, a resident pointed a gun at him. The leafleteer said it happened when he went to put a flyer inside the screen door of a home on Merrill Road and he noticed a man in the window pointing a pistol at him. He then showed the man the flyer and tried to explain what he was doing, but the resident got angry and allegedly kept pointing the gun at him. Police said officers went to the home and spoke to the homeowner, who had a gun in his hand as they approached the door. The resident was cooperative and told police that he was scared because he thought someone was breaking in. Officers confirmed that the man was properly licensed to possess the weapon, which was loaded, but said when they looked in his home they found eight other weapons that weren’t secured with a trigger lock or in a safe. The 48-year-old man was summonsed to Waltham District Court on six counts of improper storage of a firearm and two counts of improper storage of a high capacity firearm. All the guns and ammunition were seized by police, and the man’s license to carry was suspended.

