Brockton man charged in fatal-in-and-run crash ordered held

A Brockton man charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old woman was ordered held during his arraignment Friday, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Michael Blanche, 33, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, and speeding, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He allegedly struck and killed 72-year-old Marie Rose Bienaime of Brockton on Pleasant Street early Tuesday evening, and then fled the scene, officials said.
He pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the DA’s office.
Brockton police responded to 259 Pleasant St. on the report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, prosecutors said. Bienaime was found unresponsive at the scene.
She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. Police identified a green motor vehicle from surveillance video taken near the scene of the crash.
State Police and Brockton police found the vehicle behind an abandoned residence at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. Blanche was identified as the driver and placed under arrest.
