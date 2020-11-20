Brockton man charged in fatal-in-and-run crash ordered held

A Brockton man charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old woman was ordered held during his arraignment Friday, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Michael Blanche, 33, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, and speeding, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He allegedly struck and killed 72-year-old Marie Rose Bienaime of Brockton on Pleasant Street early Tuesday evening, and then fled the scene, officials said.