Hazmat team responds to Arlington ice rink

Police and firefighters responded to the arena at 422 Summer St., and the situation was under control shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the tweet.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the Ed Burns Arena and Ice Skating Rink, police said on Twitter.

A hazardous materials team responded Friday evening to an ice skating rink in Arlington, according to local police.

The rink, which like other rinks in Massachusetts were temporarily closed last month due to the coronavirus crisis, has since reopened, according to the website of the town’s recreation department.

It’s unclear if the rink was open at the time of the incident.

Arlington police and fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

















