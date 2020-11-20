Holiday open house, New England crafts, and ugly sweaters

Somerville -Cambridge Elder Services recently recognized five essential workers for their compassion and excellence at Serving Seniors 2020. The annual event was held virtually, with most of the award presentations filmed beforehand. Honors went to Nakaike Okpara, Rosa Deleon, Caitlyn Dickinson, Dr. Daphne Schneider, and Betty Mitchell. “We thought it more important than ever this year to recognize those who are on the front lines of our mission, which is to promote the right of all individuals to live with dignity in the setting of their choice," said Executive Director Paul Hollings during the live portion of the program.

Lowell’s Boat Shop and Museum in Amesbury is changing up its Holiday Open House this year. It will be selling Christmas trees and wreaths outside the shop as well as offering retail items and an auction online at www.lowellsboatshop.com . The auction takes place Dec. 1 through Dec. 6. In the past, this has been the largest fund-raiser of the year for the shop, located at 459 Main St., supporting educational and apprentice programs.

SOUTH

Advertisement

Visit the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton in a tribute to an arts education institution and craft community known across the country. On Nov. 28, the exhibit “Makers and Mentors” opens to highlight the work of multiple generations of artists who have been a part of the Snow Farm-New England Craft Program, the famed 50-acre craft school in Williamsburg. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for all guests is by donation only. For more information and to review the museum’s safety guidelines, visit fullercraft.org or call 508-588-6000.

The Mass Music & Arts Society (MMAS) is putting on “Breaking the Shakespeare Code,” a psychological drama featuring two performers, Joe Rich of Dedham and Catherine Haverkampf of Shrewsbury, who together delve into the realms of tragedy, comedy, and history. Written by John Minigan and directed by Michael McGarty, the production was filmed at MMAS in Mansfield and is available online through Nov. 23. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at mmas.org/upcoming-productions.

Advertisement

WEST

Wear an ugly sweater and run or walk a 5k with the West Suburban YMCA community Sunday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 6. Participants can do the race on their own time and on a route of their choosing. All proceeds go to the annual fund, supporting the Y’s commitment to keeping the facility open to all, regardless of ability to pay. The event is an opportunity to support the Y in a socially distant way, exercise, and receive prizes. Registration fees are $10 for youths, $15 for adults, or $40 for family. Register online at donate.wsymca.org/UglySweater5k.

As the holidays approach, the nonprofit REACH Beyond Domestic Violence based in Waltham wants to make the season brighter for families who have survived abuse. This year, the nonprofit will be focusing its program on donations of Target gift cards in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Its goal is to provide $100 worth of Target gift cards for each person they work with. Donors may choose the family size they are willing to sponsor by making a donation through the website for the Holiday Gift Program. If you are able to be a donor, please e-mail Lizzy Dugan at lizzy@reachma.org and indicate the size family you would like to help before you purchase gift cards. The domestic violence agency provides prevention, intervention, and advocacy programs to 27 cities and towns in Greater Boston. For more information, visit reachma.org.

Advertisement

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com.



