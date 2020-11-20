HOV lane to return Monday, and a bus lane on the Tobin may soon follow

The high-occupancy lane toward Boston was established as one of the many environmental mitigation initiatives for the Big Dig, to encourage more people to take transit or carpool. It has traditionally been reserved as a carpool lane between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays.

The state also pledged to soon test its most ambitious bus-only lane yet: dedicating a lane on the Tobin Bridge in response to a legal threat by a prominent environmental group angered by the elimination of the I-93 HOV lane.

The HOV lane on I-93 South in Medford and Somerville will revert back to rush-hour carpools and buses starting Monday morning, after spending more than a year open to all traffic.

But in spring 2019, the state transportation department abruptly opened it up to all travelers, arguing the added capacity would help relieve some of the congestion north of the city that was exacerbated by lane closures on and around the Tobin Bridge amid major rehabilitation work.

The move sparked an outcry from transportation and environmental advocates, with the Conservation Law Foundation — which negotiated the Big Dig measures — threatening to sue, arguing the HOV lane should not have been opened to more travelers without following a proper public process.

A year later, the two sides announced a settlement on Wednesday that will reopen the HOV lane Monday morning, while opening the door to more benefits for transit riders north of Boston.

Most prominently, the state said it would soon test a bus-only lane on the southbound portion of the Tobin, a proposal officials had previously committed only to studying.

The bus lane would start at the Everett Avenue ramp, where the highly used 111 bus joins the bridge. It would not result in further closures on the viaduct approaching the Tobin, where ongoing repair work has already shuttered one lane. Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the transportation department, said more details will be announced soon.

As part of the settlement, the state also promised to test a concept that allows buses to use the highway shoulder on I-93 between Woburn and Somerville soon. These so-called bus-on-shoulder initiatives are common in other states but have never been embraced in Massachusetts.

The measures will come at a time of reduced traffic congestion in Boston during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials have stressed the need for more bus lanes during this time, to allow vehicles to more quickly complete routes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Staci Rubin, a senior attorney with CLF, also said in a statement that the measures will help ensure transit riders are prioritized when the economy kicks back into gear.

“Now is the time to improve transit options and avoid the gridlock that plagued our region before the pandemic,” she said.

