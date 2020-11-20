Landscaping worker arrested for assaulting Hingham police officers with rake

Officers were dispatched to a home on Thaxter Street on the report that an employee of a landscaping company was refusing to leave the property after the job had been completed, police said.

Nathaniel E. Murray, 31, of Randolph, is facing charges including three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and destruction of property, Hingham police said in a statement.

A landscaping worker was arrested after he refused to leave a job site at a private home in Hingham Thursday and allegedly assaulted two police officers with a rake, police said.

“The foreman told officers the employee refused to leave and continued to work despite being told several times the work they had been hired for was completed,” the statement said.

The officers attempted to speak with Murray but he allegedly became confrontational and attempted to hit them with a rake, police said.

The officer backed up and Murray allegedly charged at them, police said. Officers used tasers to try and subdue Murray, who continued to swing the rake and resist arrest, according to the statement.

The officers were able to place Murray under arrest and he was taken to the hospital by Hingham fire, police said. The officers were also taken to the hospital for treatment and were released later.

Murray was released from the hospital and booked at the HIngham police station, police said.

He was released on his personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.