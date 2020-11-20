Mass. reports record voter turnout, embrace of mail-in voting

Massachusetts saw record turnout in the Nov. 3 general election, with 76 percent of registered voters participating and nearly two-thirds of their ballots sent by mail or cast early, as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to reconsider voting habits.

More than 3.6 million ballots were cast in Massachusetts, where there are more than 4.8 million registered voters, Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State William F. Galvin, said in an e-mail.

Nearly 42 percent of those who voted mailed their ballots, and more than 23 percent went to early voting centers. Slightly more than 35 percent of voters cast ballots on Election Day, according to data the secretary of state’s office compiled Thursday after election results were certified by local officials.