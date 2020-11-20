Mass. reports record voter turnout, embrace of mail-in voting

Massachusetts saw record turnout in the Nov. 3 general election, with 76 percent of registered voters participating and nearly two-thirds of their ballots sent by mail or cast early, as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to reconsider voting habits.
More than 3.6 million ballots were cast in Massachusetts, where there are more than 4.8 million registered voters, Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State William F. Galvin, said in an e-mail.
Nearly 42 percent of those who voted mailed their ballots, and more than 23 percent went to early voting centers. Slightly more than 35 percent of voters cast ballots on Election Day, according to data the secretary of state’s office compiled Thursday after election results were certified by local officials.
Galvin told the Globe on Election Day that he expected a little more than 3.6 million votes to be cast — up from the state’s previous record of nearly 3.4 million set in 2016. The final tally was 3,657,972, his office said.
Only .8 percent of the absentee ballots submitted were rejected, or just over 20,000 total ballots, and more than a quarter of those were not accepted because the voter had already voted in person, O’Malley said. In this year’s state primary, 1.7 percent of received ballots were rejected.
Across the country, voter turnout hit a 50-year high this month, breaking the record set by the 2008 election of Barack Obama, as Americans made their choice in the contentious race between former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump, who continues to contest the election after losing to Biden by 74 electoral votes.
