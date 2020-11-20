Nine displaced, three cats rescued in three-alarm fire in Dorchester

The fire was discovered around 5 a.m. roaring up the rear porches of the house at 36 Robinson St. before spreading to the carriage house, the department posted on its official Twitter account. Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey responded to the scene of the three-alarm fire.

Nine people were displaced and three cats were rescued when a powerful fire engulfed the rear porches of a three-family home in Dorchester and then spread to a carriage house early Friday, the Boston Fire Department said.

The heavy fire forced the evacuation of nine residents. Firefighters rescued three cats. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The fire engulfed the rear porches of the occupied 3 family building at 36 Robinson St. and has spread to the building in the rear all companies are working,’' the department tweeted.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour and firefighters remained on scene Friday morning attacking hot spots.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.





