Nine displaced, three cats rescued in three-alarm fire in Dorchester

Nine people were displaced and three cats were rescued when a powerful fire engulfed the rear porches of a three-family home in Dorchester and then spread to a carriage house early Friday, the Boston Fire Department said.
The fire was discovered around 5 a.m. roaring up the rear porches of the house at 36 Robinson St. before spreading to the carriage house, the department posted on its official Twitter account. Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey responded to the scene of the three-alarm fire.
This is what first alarm companies encountered upon arrival. Fire went to 3 alarms pic.twitter.com/eaK74cQ3sv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020
The heavy fire forced the evacuation of nine residents. Firefighters rescued three cats. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“The fire engulfed the rear porches of the occupied 3 family building at 36 Robinson St. and has spread to the building in the rear all companies are working,’' the department tweeted.
The fire engulfed the rear porches of the occupied 3 family building at 36 Robinson St. and has spread to the building in the rear all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/baEg3lfkn3— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020
The fire was brought under control after about an hour and firefighters remained on scene Friday morning attacking hot spots.
Firefighters were able to rescue 3 cats from the fire building. pic.twitter.com/rjrObluHpp— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020
The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage, the department said.
