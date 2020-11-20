State courts postpone restart of jury trials to Jan. 11

“In response to the current situation in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19 and the expectation of rising infections during the holiday period, the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) and the Trial Court announce further postponement of the resumption of jury trials,” the court said in a statement. “The plan previously approved... and scheduled to begin the week of November 30, 2020, now will commence the week of January 11, 2021.”

Top state court administrators on Friday postponed plans to welcome potential jurors for both criminal and civil trials in a limited number of courthouses. Rather than Nov. 30, the new date for resumption of trials is now pushed back to Jan. 11.

The surge in COVID-19 infections has triggered another delay in the restart of jury trials in courtrooms across Massachusetts.

Instead of 12-person juries routinely used in Superior Court, juvenile court and Housing court cases, the reopening plan called for six-person jury trials to be held in a limited number of courthouses over the next two months. Trial administrators would then draw on on the health impacts on judges, lawyers, juries and court officers before deciding whether to expand - or contract - resumption of trials.

While the plan is delayed, court administrators will continue to identify the best practices to use and to identify locations where trials could be held in those communities where courthouses can’t accommodate COVID-19 public health guidelines.

The Office of Jury Commissioner will notify anyone who has received a jury summons their attendance is no longer required. Failure to comply with jury summons can lead to criminal prosecution.

“Court leaders continue to seek to balance the critical right to trial by jury with health and safety concerns of trial participants,’' the statement said. “Courts will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Commonwealth.”

Jury trials were put on hold earlier this year as part of the court system’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Clerks offices are open to the public who undergo screening before being allowed to enter courthouses. Some court proceedings are being held virtually.

