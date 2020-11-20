Three people injured in rollover on I- 95 in Wakefield

Three people were injured, some of them seriously, in a two-car rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Wakefield Friday night, State Police said.
The people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not known.
The crash occurred on I-95 north between exits 41 and 42, State Trooper James DeAngelis said by e-mail shortly before 11 p.m.
A 2008 Volvo XC70 and a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the crash. At least one rolled over, he said.
“Serious injuries are being reported,” DeAngelis said.
No further information was available.
