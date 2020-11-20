Fauci pushes for at-home COVID-19 testing

“Of course a transition is much more preferable,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Chris Cuomo on CNN Thursday , recognizing that it could be at least another month before he can work with Biden and his team to coordinate next steps in battling a virus that has claimed the lives of over 250,000 Americans.

As the Trump administration continues to deny the results of the 2020 election amid a global pandemic, stalling a smooth transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, the nation’s top infectious disease expert weighed in how he sees the country moving forward.

Still, Fauci highlighted his hopes for the future.

“In addition to the highly specific, highly sensitive testing, identification, isolation, and contact tracing, I’d like to see a home test that’s point-of-care that you can do yourself,” Fauci said.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved just that — allowing emergency use of the first coronavirus test that can be administered at home and deliver results in 30 minutes.

“That’s just a first step,” Fauci said of Tuesday’s news. “It requires a prescription. I’d like to see one where you don’t require a prescription.”

When asked how that could be accomplished, Fauci said “you just develop it. You tell companies it’s what we need. We need to have a good firm handle on who’s infected and who’s not.”

Fauci reiterated, as he has in recent interviews, that innocent get-togethers between family and friends indoors has driven much of the surge in cases across the country: “You let your guard down because it’s people you’re familiar with,” Fauci said.

Fauci also offered a brief checklist for “each and every” family unit to consider ahead of any holiday gatherings:

Does anyone have to fly or drive in?

Is anyone elderly?

Does anyone have any underlying medical conditions?

“Ask yourself, ‘Do I want to take that risk right now?’ Or maybe the prudent thing to do is keep it within the family unit you live with,” Fauci said, adding that he and his wife are planning to have Thanksgiving dinner together and will “put the kids on Zoom while we eat.”

“I’m not saying all families should do this,” Fauci said. “But all families should at least give it serious consideration.”

Fauci added that Christmas precautions are likely going to look the same. When asked about Easter, Fauci said the 2021 holiday was a “close call.”

“We’re going to start getting doses of two highly promising vaccines,” Fauci said of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that are slated to roll out by the end of this year.

“While we for sure won’t abandon public health measures, we may ease up on stringency as we get into the spring and closer to Easter,” Fauci said. “I don’t think it will be ‘Ok, all bets are off, we’re safe,’ ... but we’ll be getting much closer to normal by then.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.