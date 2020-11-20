The foosball guy in the time of COVID-19

At this point, the big disruptions of the COVID era have become painfully normal. But it is the million small things that are getting to me, for what’s small to one person may be huge to another. And if the stories were true, that foosball table was a very big thing to one person.

GLOUCESTER — What I was doing was chasing a myth. Why I was doing it did not become clear until I found myself one cold morning with my nose up against the windows of Cape Ann Brewing Company, staring in at a foosball table stashed out of the way in a corner behind some cleaning supplies, thinking about what that might mean to a man who may or may not even exist.

For years, I’d heard whispers of “the foosball guy,” but never paid them much mind because they all sounded like urban legends. One story claimed that he was a former foosball world champion. Another insisted that if you beat him, he’d give you $100 (but no one ever beat him). And the most persistent tale involved his phone number — which was rumored to be taped to the table — and if you called it he’d immediately appear at Cape Ann Brewing with quarters in hand to challenge you, like a foosball genie.

I couldn’t see any phone number through the brewery window, but I was eventually able to dig it up through a friend and speak to a man named Steve Rogge, who told me that he was indeed the foosball guy; that all of the rumors were true; and he would meet me ASAP to play some socially distant foosball.

Foosball, which is also known as table football, involves little soccer players on spinning rods, trying to “kick” a ball into the opponent’s goal. Long a staple of bars, billiard parlors, and basement rec rooms, it’s the kind of game anyone can play, and think they’re pretty good at, until they meet someone who actually is.

On a recent morning before the brewery opened, the owner let us in while the restaurant staff was prepping for the day. Arcade games were cleared by the governor to resume operation in September — with severe restrictions — but Rogge said the foosball table would be too close to a dining table in the brewery to meet those requirements when the restaurant is open.

Rogge had arrived before me and dragged the foosball table out of the corner and had it ready for us. As I suspected, he had not played foosball since COVID struck, and he was talking a mile a minute as we settled in for my “lesson.”

Right away, two things were clear: Steve Rogge was better at foosball than I thought possible. And this small thing — the unplugging of his table because of COVID restrictions — was indeed a very big loss in his life.

“I’m a passionate guy, and this is my passion,” said Rogge, who is 56, with grey hair, a trim goatee, and intense but encouraging eyes. “I hate not playing. I stink right now. My game’s gone through the floor,” he said as he moved the ball around with lighting speed and scored against me at will.

As he attempted to rid my game of bad habits — it turns out that’s all I have — Rogge explained the role this tabletop game has had in his life, beginning when he was 12 and living in Singapore, and he discovered a local arcade that had a bunch of tables. (Their time in Singapore was before the family left on a three-year round-the-world sailing odyssey, which was later chronicled by his mother, Ginnie Ely, in a book “Singapore: and Then We Sailed Away”).

Quickly, he became the guy to beat in Singapore, and as he went on to his teenage and adult years, he stayed with the game. He competed in big-time tournaments and won a couple, which led to an off-and-on career in the arcade industry, including a stretch in the ’90s where he built a huge foosball community out of a dedicated room at Mad Maggie’s Billiard Parlor in Danvers. At its peak, there were 14 tables and Rogge was running tournaments featuring hundreds of players nearly every weekend.

But the boom in home gaming systems, and later handheld gaming devices, began to slowly erode the part he liked best — the face-to-face interaction. So when the brewery opened just up the street from his home in 2004, he convinced the ownership to let him install a $2,000 top-of-the-line table. That’s right — he actually owns the table.

Through the years, the relationships he’s built over that single table have taken on more and more significance in his life. He lives alone, and is out of work at the moment (for more than a decade he has run the galley on the Cape Ann Whale Watch, but that’s seasonal), so the absence of this miniature game has been so sad that the day before I phoned him, he had gone down to the brewery just to oil the players and keep them tuned up.

“People were already buried in their phones, then COVID comes along, and now I’m stuck without this socialization tool, and it stinks,” he said as he rifled another shot past my goalie, so quick that I never saw it, only heard it. “I’m so bored. It feels like a freedom has been ripped away from me.”

Rogge will offer a lesson to anyone who wants one, free of charge, and he is serious about it; in the two hours we stood across the table from each other in the beer hall, I learned that my wrists, feet, and brain are not great at communicating with one another.

But becoming better at foosball was not why I had come. No, I wanted to see “the foosball guy,” and to get some sort of confirmation that these small losses are adding up to something larger.

I got that. But I also got something more, for our conversation became more optimistic the more he heated up on the table.

“I’m starting to feel it again,” he’d say after he’d do something on the table that would bring back a small joy, something lost and found again.

And each time he said it, I started to believe what I keep hearing: that we are closer to the end of this thing than the beginning.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.