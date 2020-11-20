Kayleigh McEnany calls CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘an activist’ after White House briefing

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first briefing in weeks, she refused to take a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and called her an “activist,” to which Collins responded by telling McEnany she had failed to do her “taxpayer-funded job.”

“Thank you everyone for the very good and substantive questions today,” McEnany said, before she appeared to look at Collins and say: “I don’t call on activists.”

“I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since Oct. 1 and you just took about five, Kayleigh” Collins replied as McEnany began to walk out of the briefing room. “That’s not doing your job. Your taypayer-funded job.”