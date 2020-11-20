Mass. reports 2,288 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 34 new deaths

The state Department of Public Health reported that the new cases bring the state’s total to 194,338. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 34 to 10,238, the DPH said. A total of 35,526 people were estimated to have active virus cases.

Case totals have now been over 2,000 for nine of the last 10 days, as the state experiences what Governor Charlie Baker has called a “sustained and troubling” second surge of cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,288, state officials said Friday, as the state reinstated travel restrictions on visitors from Maine and New Hampshire.

Advertisement

State officials also reported that 71,269 more tests had been conducted. The total number administered since the spring climbed to more than 7.6 million — a figure that includes people who were tested more than once. New antigen tests were completed for 2,534 people, bringing that total to 240,068.

Also Friday, Massachusetts officials removed Maine and New Hampshire from the list of lower-risk states for COVID-19.

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, visitors from the two states will also have to quarantine for 14 days or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the state. The state first instituted the restrictions on Aug. 1, but later lifted them when the two states were designated as lower-risk.

Travelers from states deemed lower-risk — which currently includes only Vermont and Hawaii — are not required to quarantine or fill out a Massachusetts travel form after arriving in the state.

Massachusetts officials urge residents to avoid visiting any state not designated as lower risk. To meet that standard, a state must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate below 5 percent, with both numbers calculated as a seven-day rolling average.

Advertisement

Massachusetts’s seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized patients rose from 792 to 823. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 25 per day; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Friday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.25 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.