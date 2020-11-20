Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a mall in a suburb of Milwaukee left multiple people with non-life-threatening injuries Friday, according to the city’s mayor.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in an afternoon statement that a suspect remained at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall, where witnesses told WISN-TV that they had heard what they believed to be eight to 12 gunshots.

WISN reported that at least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect. The station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltering in stores inside.