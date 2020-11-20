In the disability community, every missing dollar is keenly felt

The letter from Leo’s Sarkissian, executive director of the Arc of Massachusetts, regarding funding for the disability community cited statistics — the funding shortfall, the numbers, the state budget (“Disability community needs state to step up on funding,” Nov. 16). Didn’t that information seem a bit dry?

Not to those of us caring for our adult children with extreme challenges. While some may be able to walk, express feelings, and tend to basic needs, others require myriad equipment and assistance to simply request and eat a bowl of ice cream.

Caring for our children requires patience, physical endurance, humor, understanding, and love. Fiscal instability is not on their radar when they are hungry, uncomfortable, in pain, or lonely.