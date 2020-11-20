What’s wrong with Georgia

GOP criticism of their own election administrator, Brad Raffensperger, for his handling of the Georgia voting process, is laughable (”Ga. official says GOP tarnish election legitimacy,” Page A4, Nov. 17). Georgia’s secretary of state is a dyed-in-the-wool conservative who has always voted Republican.

In describing the Republican complaints, Andrea Young, the Georgia executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, put it best: “As a child of the South, it just sounds like: ‘Too many Black people voted and we don’t like it.’ ”