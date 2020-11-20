Home of the Week: In the old Plymouth registry, a condo with harbor views indeed

Year built 1906/converted 2015

Square feet 882

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Pets Allowed with breed restrictions and a two-dog limit

Water/sewer Public

Fee $365 a month

Taxes $7,429 (2020)

It was grand when it opened, missed after it closed, and is now grand again, albeit with a different mission.

The Registry of Deeds building opened in 1906 and for about a century, it housed historic documents and thousands and thousands of real estate records. "Handsome County Building,'' a 1904 Boston Globe headline stated. “Plymouth Will Have Registry of Deeds and Probate Building That Will Make Brockton People Envious.”

Advertisement

Closed around 2005, it was shuttered until 2015, when it received a new mission: Become a 19-unit condo building. The renovations were completed in 2018.

The overhaul, however, left intact the features that made it handsome: The exterior is still dun-colored bricks, the stairs are still wide slabs of stone that deposit one between two lamp posts steps from the front door. The lobby is still a wide foyer — it was a high-traffic public building, remember — flanked on either side by curved marble staircases with ornate wrought-iron railings.

There are new touches, of course — changes on display in Unit 303, a third-floor condo in an elevator building. The unit’s front door opens into a foyer with engineered-hickory floors, a coat closet, a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer, a bench with storage, and three-quarter-height wainscot.

To the right, the U-shaped kitchen features stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove) snuggled into white custom cabinetry topped with granite. The top third of the upper cabinets boasts clear-glass doors, and shelving to the right of the refrigerator offers perfect storage for a wine collection. A peninsula has seating for four.

The peninsula and an exposed-brick chimney serve as a physical break between the kitchen and the dining area. This open floor plan includes a 192-square-foot living area with 10-foot ceiling, wide-crown molding, and a working gas fireplace with a white mantel and a ceramic tile surround. A glass door offers access to one of the building’s new draws: a private wrought-iron balcony with room for a small table and a chair or two and views of Plymouth Harbor; the building sits on a small rise one block from the ocean. The views also are grand from the building’s new roof deck, which has a fire pit, seating, a grill, and café tables.

Advertisement

If it gets too cold to enjoy the sea breeze, the unit’s bedroom boasts a pair of windows with wood shutters and excellent harbor views. The bedroom area is 169 square feet, and its en-suite bath features a shower with a clear-glass door, a tan ceramic-tile surround, and a pebblestone floor. The gray double vanity is topped with granite, and the flooring is ceramic tile.

Unit 303 comes with power-operated darkening window shades, two deeded parking spaces (one in a carport) behind gates, and a storage closet. The building, which has forced hot air heating and central air, is in downtown Plymouth next to the new Town Hall.

James Schulze, broker at ListWell in Plymouth, has the listing.

Take the video tour.

See more photos of the home below:

The unit comes with a standalone shower. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The Registry has 19 units. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The shared roof deck has as a fire pit, grills, and an ocean view. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The floor plan reflects the units myriad closets. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The kitchen peninsula accommodates four. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The main entrance. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The stairs off in the main entrance reflects the building's past as a Registry. Jeanette Fuller Photography

Not counting the dining space, the designated living room area is 192 square feet. Jeanette Fuller Photography

The entrance offers cubbies. Jeanette Fuller

The bathroom has a double vanity. Jeanette Fuller

The bedroom has a high ceiling and a view of the water. Jeanette Fuller

The unit comes with a private balcony with a view of the ocean. Jeanette Fuller

The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances. Jeanette Fuller

The unit has a working fireplace. Jeanette Fuller

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.