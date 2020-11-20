Celtics trade Enes Kanter to Trail Blazers in three-team deal with Grizzlies

The Celtics on Friday traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that ignited on draft night when Boston agreed to trade the 30th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, a league source confirmed.
Kanter on Thursday opted into his $5 million salary, a figure he was unlikely to command on the open market. Now he rejoins Portland, where he spent one season before signing a two-year deal with the Celtics prior to last season. As part of the deal, the Celtics will receive two future second-round picks from Memphis. More importantly, this opens up a spot on a crowded roster.
Kanter spent just one year with the Celtics, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He was a dependable rebounder and Boston’s top weapon for putback chances, but he was quite vulnerable at the defensive end, particularly guarding pick-and-rolls.
Kanter’s departure opens more playing time for third-year big man Robert Williams, who was slowed by a hip injury for most of last season but showed promise during the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Also, Boston could look to add another big man when free agency opens on Friday night.
