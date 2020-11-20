Celtics trade Enes Kanter to Trail Blazers in three-team deal with Grizzlies

The Celtics on Friday traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that ignited on draft night when Boston agreed to trade the 30th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, a league source confirmed.

Kanter on Thursday opted into his $5 million salary, a figure he was unlikely to command on the open market. Now he rejoins Portland, where he spent one season before signing a two-year deal with the Celtics prior to last season. As part of the deal, the Celtics will receive two future second-round picks from Memphis. More importantly, this opens up a spot on a crowded roster.