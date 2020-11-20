Celtics unveil City Edition uniforms, an homage to their championship banners

The Celtics’ new “City Edition” uniforms for the 2020-21 season feature a title-winning theme that mirrors the franchise’s 17 NBA championship banners.

The jerseys, which were unveiled Friday, are solid white with green trim, wordmark, and taper. The wordmark includes the full “Boston Celtics” name across the front of the jersey and the typeface is the same one that appears on the banners in the TD Garden rafters.

Jaylen Brown, Tacko Fall, and Grant Williams were featured wearing the new jerseys in a photo release Friday.