Celtics unveil City Edition uniforms, an homage to their championship banners

The Celtics’ new “City Edition” uniforms for the 2020-21 season feature a title-winning theme that mirrors the franchise’s 17 NBA championship banners.
The jerseys, which were unveiled Friday, are solid white with green trim, wordmark, and taper. The wordmark includes the full “Boston Celtics” name across the front of the jersey and the typeface is the same one that appears on the banners in the TD Garden rafters.
Jaylen Brown, Tacko Fall, and Grant Williams were featured wearing the new jerseys in a photo release Friday.
From the rafters to the parquet, it's all about #TheBanner.
The jerseys also have a Vistaprint sponsored logo in the top right corner that is designed to replicate the Celtics’ warmups from the 1980s.
Another inspiration for the “City Edition” uniforms was the blank championship banner, or “Banner 18,” that hangs from the rafters at the Auerbach Center.
“A banner is created to celebrate and recognize a past accomplishment, and our 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters of TD Garden highlight what has been an incredible run of excellence throughout the franchise’s nearly 75-year history,” said Celtics Chief Marketing Officer Shawn Sullivan in a release.
“But while this uniform pays tribute to the past, it also symbolizes our always present championship-driven mindset, and we want our fans to share that mentality as we pursue Banner 18.”
This past season, the Celtics “City Edition” uniforms were green with an Irish Celtic font.