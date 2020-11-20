Friday night’s Boston College-New Hampshire hockey game postponed

Friday night’s Hockey East men’s opener between Boston College and New Hampshire at Conte Forum has been postponed after a member of the UNH program had an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to a league source. It was not immediately known if Saturday night’s game between the two teams in Durham, NH, would also need to be rescheduled.
UConn’s 6 p.m. visit to UMass remains as scheduled to open the league’s 37th season.
Hockey East also announced the postponement of this weekend’s women’s series between Merrimack and Providence. The Friars will instead play a home-and-home series with UConn, beginning Saturday at Providence and concluding Sunday at Storrs.
Bummed about our opener, but we skated as a team this afternoon to stay fresh.— BC Hockey (@BCHockey) November 20, 2020
When they say go, we'll be ready... #ChallengeAccepted // #ForBoston🦅 pic.twitter.com/SFf31CiN35
