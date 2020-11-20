fb-pixel

Friday night’s Boston College-New Hampshire hockey game postponed

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated November 20, 2020, 1 hour ago
Boston College head coach Jerry York will have to wait a little longer to play the season opener.
Friday night’s Hockey East men’s opener between Boston College and New Hampshire at Conte Forum has been postponed after a member of the UNH program had an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to a league source. It was not immediately known if Saturday night’s game between the two teams in Durham, NH, would also need to be rescheduled.

UConn’s 6 p.m. visit to UMass remains as scheduled to open the league’s 37th season.

Hockey East also announced the postponement of this weekend’s women’s series between Merrimack and Providence. The Friars will instead play a home-and-home series with UConn, beginning Saturday at Providence and concluding Sunday at Storrs.

