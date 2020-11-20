Friday night’s Boston College-New Hampshire hockey game postponed

Friday night’s Hockey East men’s opener between Boston College and New Hampshire at Conte Forum has been postponed after a member of the UNH program had an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to a league source. It was not immediately known if Saturday night’s game between the two teams in Durham, NH, would also need to be rescheduled.

UConn’s 6 p.m. visit to UMass remains as scheduled to open the league’s 37th season.