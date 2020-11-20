Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard accept deals to stay with Heat

“Happy to be back,” Dragic told the AP. “That was my plan, to come back, but in this crazy business you never know.”

Dragic’s deal, when signed, will be worth about $18 million for this season. Leonard agreed to a deal that will pay him around $9 million this season.

The Heat won the East as a No. 5 seed last season, Jimmy Butler’s first year in Miami and a year where the team’s young core — All-Star Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Kendrick Nunn — all blossomed at once.

Dragic will be entering his seventh season with the Heat and is coming off a year where he averaged 16.2 points while playing off the bench in the regular season. He became a starter again in the playoffs and tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, an injury that hurt Miami’s chances. Leonard averaged 6.1 points for the Heat this past season, starting for much of the regular season.

The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Fla., because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government stemming from the pandemic.

The Raptors had been looking at other sites for several weeks, including Sunrise, Fla., the home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. But with NBA training camp less than two weeks away and a season starting Dec. 22, the Raptors were pressed to make a final decision.

Instead, they will play home games at Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement Friday.

An official familiar with the Canadian government’s decision told The Associated Press there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity and not authorized to talk publicly about the matter, said there’s a chance that the decision could be reviewed next year.

The Raptors, the NBA’s lone Canadian team, and the league needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must isolate for 14 days. The US-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said the Canadian government made the right decision.

“With the current situation it is almost impossible for the government to reasonably sanction travel back and forth travel outside a bubble,” Morris said.

The league will release the first half of the schedule around Dec. 1; the second half of the schedule is likely to come in January or February, and there is a possibility that the team — for now, anyway — could return to Toronto at that point.

“So we’ll be away from our home and our fans for now,” Ujiri wrote in his statement. “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. I’m not sure that’s possible for us — we love Toronto and Canada, and we know we have the best fans in the NBA. For now, I’ll ask you to cheer for us from afar, and we’ll look forward to the day we are all together again.”

The Raptors will remain in the NBA’s Atlantic Division. Assuming the Raptors play all 36 of their home games this season in Tampa, seven teams — Atlanta, Miami, Washington, Orlando, Charlotte, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia will be scheduled to visit there twice. The league’s other 15 teams will all go there once.

Now that LaMelo Ball is a member of the Charlotte Hornets, some basketball fans are hoping that the 1-on-1 game between his outspoken father LaVar and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan might actually come to fruition.

But Ball, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Jordan’s Hornets, said during his introductory news conference Friday at the Spectrum Center that he “doesn’t think it’s going to happen.”

“And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest,” Ball said with a smile.

When asked to elaborate, Ball replied, “Well, I mean it is my pops and my boss, so I’m on both sides now.”

LaVar Ball turned heads when told USA TODAY Sports in 2017 that he “would kill” Jordan in a one-on-one game in his prime. Ball averaged 2.2 points while playing at Washington State while Jordan was a 14-time NBA All-Star and 10-time scoring champion.

