Gustavo Bou 95th-minute rocket delivers first Revolution playoff win in six years

Carles Gil’s first-half goal gave the Revolution the advantage, but they squandered the lead early in the second half.

The Revolution, unbeaten at home in 13 playoff games (10-0-3) since 2002, will play their next game on Tuesday, likely at the Philadelphia Union. The result improved Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena’s playoff record to 33-12-6.

FOXBOROUGH — Gustavo Bou’s added time goal gave the Revolution a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact in the MLS playoffs Friday night, the Revolution’s first postseason victory since 2014.

Gil one-timed a left-footer off Bou’s floated pass from just outside the penalty area in the 38th minute, his first goal since Sept. 25, 2019. The sequence leading to the score started with a Bou-Adam Buksa-Gil combination — then, Teal Bunbury switched the point of attack from the left wing to Tajon Buchanan, who laid off for Bou to find Gil unmarked about 15 yards from goal.

The Revolution produced several first-half chances, Bou redirecting into the net, the goal nullified by a handling call (fifth minute), Buksa heading off the bar (11th), Bunbury firing just wide right (35th).

Advertisement

The Revolution started without one player because of a COVID-related protocol. Alexander Buttner, who was not on the injured list, was replaced by DeJuan Jones in the left back role, Buchanan making his first start at right back. Early in the second half, Buchanan appeared to sustain a right leg injury, and was replaced by Scott Caldwell, Matt Polster switching to right back in the 50th minute.

The Revolution struggled to adjust defensively, and Romell Quioto broke in alone in the penalty area and went down in a clash with Andrew Farrell, referee Jair Marrufo allowing play to continue in the 52d minute. The Impact added Orji Okwonkwo on the right wing and forward Mason Toye, and the changes paid off. After a Polster foul, Henry Kessler headed a free kick out directly to Quioto, who powered a header past Farrell and off Matt Turner’s left hand to equalize in the 61st minute.

Advertisement

The Revolution countered with Lee Nguyen in the midfield, but failed to generate a threat until Gil set up Bou, who fired wide (71st). Bunbury missed high (76th) off a counter and Bou whiffed, but the Revolution earned a corner (77th) off a Nguyen attempt. With both teams all-out attacking, the Revolution came close as Bou touched on a Gil feed just wide left (86th) and Gil’s right-footer was saved by Clement Diop (87th).

During added time, Turner saved a point-blank header by Okwonkwo off a throw-in, then Buksas headed off the left post. Then, Kessler stepped up on a clearance, finding Jones on the left. Jones slipped a pass to Bou, who settled and drove a shot from well outside the penalty arc into the left side of the net. Seconds later, Marrufo whistled the end of the contest, several Impact players immediately collapsing to the turf as the Revolution celebrated.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.