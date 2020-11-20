Late birdies lift Robert Streb to two-shot lead in Georgia

Robert Streb birdied his last two holes on the Plantation course at Seal Island and matched his career low with a 9-under-par 63, giving him a two-shot lead over Camilo Villegas in the RSM Classic. Streb was at 14-under 128 overall at the only tournament he has won on the PGA Tour. Villegasclosed with an eagle for a 66 at St. Simons Island, Ga. Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire each shot a 63 at Plantation and were three shots behind. The final two rounds move to the Seaside course … Second-ranked Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 65 at Pelican Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over Ally McDonald into the weekend at the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla. McDonald had a 66. Kim, who had an 8-under 132 total, birdied four of the first five holes and added another on the par-5 14th. First-round leader Sophia Popov (70) was tied for third at 6 under with Stephanie Meadow , who birdied four of her last five holes for a 65.

Hockey East men’s opener between No. 2-ranked Boston College and New Hampshire scheduled for Friday night at Conte Forum was postponed after a member of the UNH program had an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to a league source. It was not immediately known if Saturday night’s game between the two teams in Durham, N.H., would also need to be rescheduled. UConn’s game at No. 7 UMass was still scheduled for Friday night to open the league’s 37th season. Hockey East also postponed this weekend’s Merrimack-Providence and Vermont-UConn women’s series. Providence will instead host UConn on Saturday before visiting the Huskies on Sunday … Boston College’s women’s team started the season off with a 6-2 victory at UNH behind a four-goal outburst by freshman Gaby Roy. Willow Corson and Jillian Fey also tallied for the Eagles while Maddy McArthur made 17 saves.

Washington-Stanford canceled due to COVID-19

Saturday night’s Washington State at Stanford game was canceled, with the Pac-12 saying the Cougars don’t have enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. Prior to the announcement, it was reported that Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura tested positive for COVID-19 and would not play. The Spokesman-Review said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine … Tennessee athletic director and former football coach Phillip Fulmer said he tested positive for COVID-19, while Miami’s Manny Diaz is the latest active football coach to announce he has contracted the virus. Fulmer, 70, posted on Twitter that he was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.” Tennessee visits No. 23 Auburn on Saturday. No. 25 Miami is not scheduled to play until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest.

SOCCER

Reyna signs extension with Borussia Dortmund

American youngster Gio Reyna extended his contract with German team Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said. Reyna, the son of former US national team players Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, has made 22 Bundesliga appearances (two goals, five assists) and has played five Champions League games for Dortmund. He has also scored two goals in two German Cup games. Reyna got his first goal for the United States in the 6-2 exhibition rout of Panama on Monday, three days after his 18th birthday … Cyber criminals have attacked Manchester United’s systems, the English Premier League club said, adding that it was confident “critical systems” required for matches to be staged at Old Trafford are secure, ensuring the team can host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday … Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart, 73, as banned from the sport for life following accusations of systematic sexual abuse of female players. The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of “having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors” from 2014 until this year.

MISCELLANY

Djokovic eliminates Zverev in London

Novak Djokovic ensured the world’s top four players reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the first time since 2004 by rallying from a 2-0 deficit in the tiebreaker to oust Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), in London. The top-ranked Djokovic will face No. 3 Dominic Thiem on Saturday as he goes for a record-tying sixth title at the season-ending tournament, and a first since 2015. No. 2 Rafael Nadal will take on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev. Nadal is trying for the 10th time to win his first ATP Finals crown. Medvedev blew away Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-3, in Friday’s late match … Double Olympic and three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin is slated to ski first in the World Cup slalom Saturday as she ends her 10-month break from racing, while the Sweden team has gone into quarantine and will miss both races this weekend at Levi, Finland. Sweden quarantined after one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Levi, though other coaches and all eight skiers on the team tested negative … USA Basketball and the national teams from Mexico, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico will move into a bubble in Indianapolis over the coming days ahead of the second round of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games. It will be the first bubble-type format for the US for an international event. A person with knowledge of the situation said the US is planning to invite 14 players, mostly G League players from last season, for training camp, with 12 making the roster to face Bahamas on Nov. 29 and Mexico on Nov. 30. The Americans went 2-0 in the first qualifying window in February. The top three teams in the four-team qualifying group will advance to the 12-team AmeriCup tournament scheduled for September 2022. Bahamas and Mexico are 1-1 and Puerto Rico is 0-2 … After 70 years, live horse racing will end this year at the Scarborough (Maine) Downs racetrack. The last harness race is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.

