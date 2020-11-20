Red Sox name Jason Varitek to coaching staff for 2021 season

The Red Sox announced a series of moves Friday that included the official hiring of Will Venable as the team’s new bench coach and the naming of former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek as their game planning coordinator.
Game planning coordinator is a new position within the organization. It’s the first time Varitek, who was listed as the team’s special assistant to the general manager, has a formal role on the Red Sox’ coaching staff. The primary focus of Varitek’s job centers around working with pitchers and catchers, but he will also be involved in all team aspects.
The Red Sox also announced their full coaching staff for the 2021 season, including confirming that Venable has been hired as bench coach, Ramon Vazquez was named quality control coach/interpreter, and Kevin Walker will be bullpen coach.
Five other coaches will remain from the 2020 staff: pitching coach Dave Bush, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse, first base coach Tom Goodwin, and third base coach Carlos Febles.
“Now that our coaching staff is set, we’re excited to get to work and dedicate ourselves to getting the most out of our players,” manager Alex Cora said in a statement released by the team.
“Will is a bright, young mind that will add a lot to what is already a strong collection of coaches. I am also pleased that both Jason and Ramon will step forward and play larger roles for us.
“I am thrilled to have so many great baseball minds on our staff and I look forward to their contributions as we set out to achieve our goals.”
