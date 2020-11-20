Red Sox name Jason Varitek to coaching staff for 2021 season

The Red Sox announced a series of moves Friday that included the official hiring of Will Venable as the team’s new bench coach and the naming of former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek as their game planning coordinator.

Game planning coordinator is a new position within the organization. It’s the first time Varitek, who was listed as the team’s special assistant to the general manager, has a formal role on the Red Sox’ coaching staff. The primary focus of Varitek’s job centers around working with pitchers and catchers, but he will also be involved in all team aspects.

The Red Sox also announced their full coaching staff for the 2021 season, including confirming that Venable has been hired as bench coach, Ramon Vazquez was named quality control coach/interpreter, and Kevin Walker will be bullpen coach.