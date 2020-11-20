MIAA-approved sport modifications for the winter season

On Friday, the MIAA’s Board of Directors approved a set of sport-by-sport modifications proposed by its COVID-19 Task Force, giving schools a green light to begin the Winter season on Dec. 14. Modifications were not presented for wrestling, indoor track, cheerleading, and dance because they were moved to another season.
A few of the noteworthy modifications:
Alpine skiing
▪ Masks must be worn at all times.
▪ Social distancing is enforced at the start line of races.
▪ Designated warm down areas must be provided for each team to ensure social distancing after the meet.
▪ In practices, skiers should workout in pods with the same 5-10 people.
Basketball
▪ Masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches, and officials.
▪ Game day rosters are capped at 15 players.
▪ Halftime will be eliminated; the length of time between quarters will be 2:30.
▪ Players must refrain from huddling and high-fiving teammates.
▪ The jump ball is eliminated and will be replaced by a throw-in at the division line.
▪ Free throw lanes will be limited to four players.
▪ Players will inbound at the foul line extended, not under the basket or along the baseline.
▪ The defender must maintain 6 feet of distance from the player inbounding the ball.
▪ To minimize amount of time foes are face-to-face, officials will enforce NFHS Rule 9-10-1-a — “A player shall not, while closely guarded: A. In his/her frontcourt, hold the ball for five seconds or dribble the ball for five seconds. B. In his/her frontcourt, control the ball for five seconds in an area enclosed by screening teammate.”
Gymnastics
▪ Players must supply their own water bottles, grips, and chalk. Community chalk buckets will not be available.
▪ Equipment must be cleaned/sanitized between warm-up and competition.
▪ Schools may opt for remote meets.
▪ Competing athletes may remove masks only while performing on the apparatus.
Ice hockey
▪ Masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches, and officials.
▪ Rosters are capped at 20 players, down from 22.
▪ Players must arrive at the rink dressed in uniform; locker rooms will be closed, limited to bathroom use.
▪ Only one player is allowed in the penalty box at a time. If another player must be in the box, they will be socially distanced outside the box or in the bench area.
▪ Only one defensive and one offensive player are allowed in a scrum along the boards. If a third player joins a scrum, the official will blow the whistle and cause an immediate stoppage of play.
Nordic skiing
▪ Masks must be worn at all times.
▪ Competitors must arrive dressed and equipment must be ready for competition.
▪ Races will be in staggered start times and waves will be comprised of skiers from the same school.
▪ Skiers must be separated by 6 feet. If they are from different schools, they must maintain 14 feet of distance.
Swimming and diving
▪ Only dual meet in-person competition is allowed.
▪ Remote meets will be allowed, like in the Fall I season.
▪ Swimmers may unmask as they step onto the starting block and masks will be placed in a plastic zip lock bag and will be available at the point of exit after they race.
▪ Swimmers must sit on the opposite side of the pool as their opposition.
▪ Diving will be conducted first in meets.