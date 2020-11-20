MIAA-approved sport modifications for the winter season

A few of the noteworthy modifications :

On Friday, the MIAA’s Board of Directors approved a set of sport-by-sport modifications proposed by its COVID-19 Task Force, giving schools a green light to begin the Winter season on Dec. 14. Modifications were not presented for wrestling, indoor track, cheerleading, and dance because they were moved to another season.

▪ Masks must be worn at all times.

▪ Social distancing is enforced at the start line of races.

▪ Designated warm down areas must be provided for each team to ensure social distancing after the meet.

▪ In practices, skiers should workout in pods with the same 5-10 people.

Basketball

▪ Masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches, and officials.

▪ Game day rosters are capped at 15 players.

▪ Halftime will be eliminated; the length of time between quarters will be 2:30.

▪ Players must refrain from huddling and high-fiving teammates.

▪ The jump ball is eliminated and will be replaced by a throw-in at the division line.

▪ Free throw lanes will be limited to four players.

▪ Players will inbound at the foul line extended, not under the basket or along the baseline.

▪ The defender must maintain 6 feet of distance from the player inbounding the ball.

▪ To minimize amount of time foes are face-to-face, officials will enforce NFHS Rule 9-10-1-a — “A player shall not, while closely guarded: A. In his/her frontcourt, hold the ball for five seconds or dribble the ball for five seconds. B. In his/her frontcourt, control the ball for five seconds in an area enclosed by screening teammate.”

Gymnastics

▪ Players must supply their own water bottles, grips, and chalk. Community chalk buckets will not be available.

▪ Equipment must be cleaned/sanitized between warm-up and competition.

▪ Schools may opt for remote meets.

▪ Competing athletes may remove masks only while performing on the apparatus.

Ice hockey

▪ Masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches, and officials.

▪ Rosters are capped at 20 players, down from 22.

▪ Players must arrive at the rink dressed in uniform; locker rooms will be closed, limited to bathroom use.

▪ Only one player is allowed in the penalty box at a time. If another player must be in the box, they will be socially distanced outside the box or in the bench area.

▪ Only one defensive and one offensive player are allowed in a scrum along the boards. If a third player joins a scrum, the official will blow the whistle and cause an immediate stoppage of play.

Nordic skiing

▪ Masks must be worn at all times.

▪ Competitors must arrive dressed and equipment must be ready for competition.

▪ Races will be in staggered start times and waves will be comprised of skiers from the same school.

▪ Skiers must be separated by 6 feet. If they are from different schools, they must maintain 14 feet of distance.

Swimming and diving

▪ Only dual meet in-person competition is allowed.

▪ Remote meets will be allowed, like in the Fall I season.

▪ Swimmers may unmask as they step onto the starting block and masks will be placed in a plastic zip lock bag and will be available at the point of exit after they race.

▪ Swimmers must sit on the opposite side of the pool as their opposition.

▪ Diving will be conducted first in meets.















