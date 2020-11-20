MIAA sets Dec. 14 as winter season start date, with modifications for basketball and hockey

The board made a handful of significant changes to recommendations from the COVID-19 Task Force, which met Wednesday and acted upon proposed modifications from individual sport committees as well as the MIAA Sports Medicine Committee.

The board also approved recommendations to move indoor track to the Fall II season (which begins Feb. 22), as well as wrestling to the spring season (April 26).

The MIAA Board of Directors voted Friday to approve a Dec. 14 start to the winter season, which will include modified versions of basketball and ice hockey, as well as alpine and Nordic skiing, gymnastics, and swimming and diving.

Much of the discussion during the near two-hour virtual meeting centered around three key issues:

▪ The Dec. 14 start date: The Task Force had voted 12-7 to recommend a Dec. 10 start date. Board member Dan Shine, the athletic director at Arlington Catholic, pushed to keep the Nov. 30 start date approved by the board last month, but many other committee members expressed concern with COVID-19 metrics as students return from the Thanksgiving break, and wanted to give as much of a window as possible before starting winter sports.

Several Eastern Mass. leagues — including the Bay State Conference, Dual County League, and Patriot League — already had pushed back the start of the winter season. Central Mass. previously had approved a Dec. 14 start date, while the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced earlier this week that its Western Mass. schools will start Jan. 4.

▪ Social distancing in hockey: Committee members expressed concern as to how well players will be able to be spaced on benches during play, as well as protocols for between periods, pre-game and post-game. After the board unanimously approved an amendment to say that “Rink design respective of social distancing may dictate total players that may participate in a contest,” the board also unanimously passed the hockey modifications.

▪ Of a lengthy list of basketball modifications, the lone one discussed was a change from 12 to 15 players allowed on a gameday roster, with a subsequent change from 15 to 18 total personnel overall. Social distancing once again was a concern, but board members also believed the smaller rosters would restrict opportunities for players.

The move of indoor track to Fall II was done more for facilities issues rather than safety. The MIAA Track & Field Committee recommended the change, saying that Reggie Lewis Center and other college venues would not be available until Jan. 1 at the earliest.

Wrestling, which is classified as a “higher-risk” sport with frequent contact, would not have been approved for Level 3 (competition) for the winter under the current guidelines set forth by the state’s Executive Office or Energy and Environmental Affairs. MIAA liaison Phil Napolitano told the board that a move to Fall II still would have required the sport to be played indoors, and that moving it to the spring — with the potential for competing outdoors — gives wrestling a better path to be cleared for competition. Napolitano also said there is greater conflict of participation between wrestling and football, which currently is allowed to play in Fall II because it is outdoors.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.