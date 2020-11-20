Naismith Hall of Fame cancels 2021 Hoophall Classic

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has cancelled the 2021 Spalding Hoophall Classic because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual basketball showcase entering its 20th year at Springfield College, the birthplace of basketball, is typically played during MLK Weekend.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed to cancel Hoophall Classic, a premiere event in the high school basketball calendar,” said Greg Procino, vice president of basketball operations for the Hall of Fame.

“The event has seen tremendous talent and success over the past two decades, with a number of sellout crowds, but ultimately the safety of our fans, student athletes and staff is of the utmost importance. We thank Springfield and our marketing partners for their support over the years and look forward to returning to Blake Arena when it’s safe to do so.”