Watch: Gustavo Bou rocket makes long-awaited Revolution victory count

The New England Revolution dominated possession in their Friday night Eastern Conference play-in game against the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium, but they had just one goal to show for it, and squandered that lead midway through the second half. As the clock ticked into second-half stoppage time, another painful postseason loss lurked as a possibility.
Gustavo Bou made sure it didn’t happen.
The Argentinian striker scored a goal to remember in the 95th minute, slamming the game-winner into the bottom corner with his right foot from 18 yards out. It was the latest regulation goal scored in New England’s playoff history, and secured the Revolution’s first playoff victory since their run to the 2014 MLS Cup final.
“We scored a great goal,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena, whose record 33rd playoff victory was his first leading New England, on Fox Sports 1. “Gustavo missed a fair amount toward the end of the season, and to get him healthy again is a plus.”
It was Bou’s eighth shot of the match. New England held a 25-9 edge overall, going ahead off Carles Gil’s left foot in the 38th minute, but allowing Montreal’s Romell Quioto to equalize off a free kick in the 61st.
The Revolution advance to play either the Philadelphia Union or Toronto FC, the top two seeds in the East, on Tuesday, Nov. 24.