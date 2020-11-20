Watch: Gustavo Bou rocket makes long-awaited Revolution victory count

The New England Revolution dominated possession in their Friday night Eastern Conference play-in game against the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium, but they had just one goal to show for it, and squandered that lead midway through the second half. As the clock ticked into second-half stoppage time, another painful postseason loss lurked as a possibility.

Gustavo Bou made sure it didn’t happen.

The Argentinian striker scored a goal to remember in the 95th minute, slamming the game-winner into the bottom corner with his right foot from 18 yards out. It was the latest regulation goal scored in New England’s playoff history, and secured the Revolution’s first playoff victory since their run to the 2014 MLS Cup final.