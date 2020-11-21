Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Greater Boston: Sightings from Cambridge included a blue-winged warbler and a Tennessee warbler at Fresh Pond, and a Nashville warbler at Danehy Park. An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Torbert McDonald Park in Medford.A Bullock’s oriole continues to be seen at a feeder in Cohasset. A dickcissel was photographed at a feeder in Westford.

North Shore: A cackling goose was seen at Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley. Sightings from Rockport included a common murre from Halibut Point State Park and a continuing western kingbird in the Lane’s Farm area. Flocks of up to 21 evening grosbeaks and five white-winged crossbills were reported throughout the region.