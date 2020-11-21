Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Greater Boston: Sightings from Cambridge included a blue-winged warbler and a Tennessee warbler at Fresh Pond, and a Nashville warbler at Danehy Park. An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Torbert McDonald Park in Medford.A Bullock’s oriole continues to be seen at a feeder in Cohasset. A dickcissel was photographed at a feeder in Westford.
North Shore: A cackling goose was seen at Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley. Sightings from Rockport included a common murre from Halibut Point State Park and a continuing western kingbird in the Lane’s Farm area. Flocks of up to 21 evening grosbeaks and five white-winged crossbills were reported throughout the region.
South Shore: A spotted towhee was re-found at Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport. Sightings from Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield included a Hudsonian godwit and two evening grosbeaks.
Nantucket: Seven tundra swans continue in the Hummock Pond area. A blue-headed vireo was seen in Miacomet.
Western and Central Massachusetts: One greater white-fronted goose continues at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, and another was recently found at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A summer tanager was reported from Warfield Place in Northampton. At Notchview Reservation in Windsor, there were seven pine grosbeaks and three red crossbills.