New England news in brief

Law enforcement searched Saturday for suspects after a state trooper suffered a serious gunshot wound to the hand following a motor vehicle stop late Friday night, according to State Police. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the 28-year-old trooper was shot after he stopped a car on Camp Street, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. The bullet went through his hand striking his ballistic vest in the shoulder area, Procopio said. The car immediately fled the scene, and the trooper radioed to the State Police barracks in Yarmouth that he had been shot. Trooper Timothy Shields arrived at the scene “within moments,” bringing the injured trooper, who was not identified, to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remained with injuries not considered life threatening. Both Shields and the injured trooper graduated from the 85th Recruit Training Troop in May, the most recent class, the statement said. Both are assigned to the Yarmouth barracks. Colonel Christopher Mason, superintendent of the State Police, praised the injured trooper and Shields’s rescue efforts in a statement Saturday afternoon. “Both Troopers remained calm and composed in a highly stressful situation, and both did what they had to do without delay,” Mason said. “We are grateful that the outcome was not worse.” No additional information was immediately released.

CAMBRIDGE

Man arrested for stabbing

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man, who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, in the leg late Friday night near Central Square in Cambridge, police said. Jose DeLeon, 54, of Cambridge, was arrested at his residence without incident, police said. Police believe DeLeon and the victim know each other, according to Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick. Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of 820 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge police said in a tweet. The victim, a 47-year-old Cambridge man, received medical care at the scene before being brought to a local hospital, police said. He was believed to be in stable condition, according to Warnick. DeLeon is facing a charge of assault to murder, according to a tweet from Cambridge police, which also said a knife was recovered at the scene.

MEDFORD

One killed in I-93 crash

One person died following a crash on Interstate 93, temporarily closing southbound lanes Saturday morning, State Police said. Around 9:50 a.m., the crash occurred just south of the Stoneham town line according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The right two travel lanes were closed shortly before 11 a.m., according to a tweet from State Police. All lanes were reopened by 1:40 p.m., according to State Police. State Police are investigating the crash.

HARWICH

Driver rescued from burning vehicle

An off-duty firefighter and another person rushed to save the driver whose car burst into flames after the gas tank ruptured at a rest stop on Route 6 Friday night, the fire department said. Firefighters received a report just after 8 p.m. that a car had rolled over, caught fire, and was in the woods just east of exit 10, the department said in a statement. Firefighters from Brewster and State Police were also en route to the scene when a second call came in, reporting the driver was in the car, the statement said. Firefighter Josh Ford, who was off-duty but nearby, went to the scene. There, Ford and another person rushed to the burning vehicle. They grabbed a tire iron, and broke through the rear passenger window to gain access to the driver, the statement said. Ford and the person rescued the driver, and brought him back to the rest stop area. He was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Harwich and Brewster firefighters extinguished the car fire. The crash remains under investigation.

HARTFORD

Worker charged with shooting two

A fast food worker accused of shooting two people outside a Taco Bell restaurant while working last week has surrendered to police to face attempted murder and other charges. Police said Armando Perez, 34, of East Hartford, turned himself in Friday in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting in the parking lot of the restaurant.