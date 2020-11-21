One person dies following crash on Interstate 93 in Medford

One person died following a crash on Interstate 93 in Medford, causing temporary lane closures Saturday morning, State Police said.
Around 9:50 a.m., the crash occurred just south of the Stoneham town line on I- 93 southbound, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The right two travel lanes were closed shortly before 11 a.m., according to a tweet from State Police. All lanes were open reopened by 1:40 p.m., according to State Police.
Route 93S in Medford, just south of the Stoneham line. The roadway is clear and all lanes are now open.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 21, 2020
State Police are investigating the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.