State trooper shot late Friday night during motor vehicle stop in Barnstable

A search for suspects is ongoing after a trooper was shot following a motor vehicle stop in Barnstable Friday night, according to State Police.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a trooper was shot after stopping a car on Camp Street, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. The trooper is assigned to the State Police barracks in Yarmouth.

The trooper was brought to Cape Cod Hospital by another trooper before being transferred to a Boston hospital by ambulance, Procopio said in the statement. The trooper’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the statement.