Woman struck, seriously injured on Route 44 in Raynham

A woman was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 44 in Raynham Saturday afternoon and was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, a fire official said.
The medical helicopter landed in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store on Paramount Drive, near where the late afternoon crash occurred, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.
Police and fire responded at about 4:40 p.m. to the crash scene at the intersection with Paramount Drive, LaCivita said in an e-mail.
Witnesses provided care for the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, until emergency crews arrived, LaCivita said. She was found in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries.
A MedFlight was called and she was taken to a level 1 trauma center, he said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Raynham police, LaCivita said.
