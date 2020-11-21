Woman struck, seriously injured on Route 44 in Raynham

A woman was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 44 in Raynham Saturday afternoon and was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, a fire official said.

The medical helicopter landed in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store on Paramount Drive, near where the late afternoon crash occurred, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Police and fire responded at about 4:40 p.m. to the crash scene at the intersection with Paramount Drive, LaCivita said in an e-mail.