‘No shortcut to unity’ in a nation wracked by division and overdue for racial reckoning

Re “America doesn’t want unity. It wants absolution without restitution” (Opinion, Nov. 16): Renée Graham is right that there is “no shortcut to unity” in an America that is both wracked by political division and long overdue for a racial reckoning. Unfortunately, Graham’s sweeping generalizations — explicit and implicit — about 73 million Trump voters are precisely the type of shortcut that will itself short-circuit any hope for the type of recognition, restitution, and reconstruction that America needs.

But don’t take it from me. Last year, when former vice president Joe Biden was criticized for his comments about working across the aisle with segregationist senators, the late Representative John Lewis came to his defense, stating, “During the height of the civil rights movement we worked with people and got to know people that were members of the [Ku Klux Klan], people who opposed us, even people who beat us, arrested us, and jailed us. We never gave up on our fellow human beings.”