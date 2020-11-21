BC-Louisville game moved to Nov. 28, Clemson-Florida State postponed

The ACC announced several schedule changes Saturday morning affecting conference matchups throughout the rest of the regular season.

Boston College’s home game against Louisville, originally scheduled for Dec. 12, has been moved up to Nov. 28 in order to complete as many conference games as possible, a news release from BC athletics said. The game time and broadcast information will be announced Sunday.

The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State scheduled for Saturday at noon has been postponed because both teams’ medical personnel were unable to agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams, however, are adhering to the conference’s minimum outlined COVID-19 protocols. A new date has not been announced.