Boston College-New Hampshire men’s hockey opening series postponed indefinitely

Updated November 21, 2020, 33 minutes ago
Boston College will again have to wait to play its season opener.
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after the Boston College men’s hockey team postponed its season-opener with UNH due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test on the UNH squad, the two clubs decided to postpone Saturday’s game as well, pushing the series to dates yet to be announced.

BC will now open its season next Friday at Providence College at 3:30 p.m.