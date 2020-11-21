Celtics set sights on Paul Millsap

The Celtics wasted little time looking to fill the gap created by Gordon Hayward’s departure, turning their sights to veteran forward Paul Millsap. According to an NBA source on Saturday afternoon, the Celtics had risen to the top of Millsap’s list of preferred destinations, and his decision was expected later in the day.

Millsap, a four-time All-Star, spent the last three seasons with the Nuggets. Last season, he averaged 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He would instantly slide into the starting forward slot in place of Hayward, giving Boston a steady veteran presence.