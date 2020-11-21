Clemson-Florida St. called off at last minute

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the game at Florida State was called off because of coronavirus issues.

The Tigers learned a day earlier one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play.

The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the postponement stemmed from a positive test Clemson received Friday after traveling to Tallahassee. That unidentified player had tested negative on campus this week despite displaying symptoms.

Advertisement

Another person with knowledge of the decision told AP that Florida State officials were informed late Friday night that Clemson had an offensive lineman return a positive test earlier in the day. The person said Clemson officials told Florida State that the Tigers player had taken part in practice and meetings throughout the week while showing symptoms.

Medical officials and athletic directors from both schools held another call Saturday morning to exchange medical reports, which is routine under ACC protocol. During that call, the schools could not agree on playing.

“We listened to our medical folks and their assessment of the risk and we decided it wasn’t safe to play today,” Florida State athletic director David Coburn told the AP.

No makeup date was announced, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he hoped it would be in December. The first-year coach tested positive for the virus in September, missing the Seminoles’ game with Miami.

The Seminoles are scheduled to play Virginia next Saturday. Clemson’s lone open date is Dec. 12. The ACC championship game is Dec. 19.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28. Game time and network will be announced on Nov. 22.

Advertisement

Wake Forest’s game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons’ game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

Ohio State turns back Indiana

After climbing to its highest AP Top 25 poll ranking in more than a half-century, No. 9 Indiana got a chance find out how it measured up with Big Ten behemoth Ohio State, a team the visiting Hoosiers hadn’t beaten in 32 years.

They came up short but sure made it interesting — and a lot closer than the No. 3 Buckeyes would have liked

Behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be outlasted by the Buckeyes, 42-35, on a rainy Saturday in an all-but-empty Ohio Stadium.

Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Fields accounted for three scores as the Buckeyes amassed 607 yards of offense.

The Buckeyes (4-0) struggled with Penix, who had the best statistical day of his career — 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns.

Advertisement

Penix passed for four touchdowns in the second half but also made a critical error, tossing an interception that Ohio State’s Shaun Wade returned for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history with back-to-back games with 200 receiving yards. He caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday after grabbing 11 for 200 yards last week in the win over Michigan State.

Fields was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times. He ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards — his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards — and two scores for the Buckeyes.

Trask, Florida efficient in beating Vandy

Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt, 38-17.

The Gators (6-1) pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitor’s locker room as a coronavirus precaution. They did not enter the dressing room even for halftime.

The Commodores (0-7) opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Trask completed 26 of 35 passes to nine receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

Family and friends of players and a few Vanderbilt graduate and professional students attended the game. Vanderbilt made 500 tickets available for family members of Florida players. Vanderbilt’s band, flag corps and cheerleaders were in the stands on the visiting team side of the field.

Advertisement

Illinois ends 96-year slide

Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first game in nearly a month, Illinois had two rushers go over 100 yards, and the Illini beat turnover-plagued Nebraska, 41-23, for their first win in Lincoln since 1924.

Illinois (2-3) hosts No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 28. The Illini have lost nine straight in the series.

Peters, who had been out since Oct. 24 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, showed no rust in leading a balanced Illini offense that had 285 yards rushing and 205 passing.

Luke McCaffrey, making his second start at quarterback for the Cornhuskers (1-3), committed the first of his four turnovers on the first play from scrimmage. McCaffrey ran 4 yards and flung the ball into the turf — what was ruled a lateral instead of an illegal forward pass — and Illini linebacker Jake Hansen recovered at the 21.

Illinois led, 28-10, after two quarters, their most first-half points against a conference opponent in 10 years, and was up 41-17 in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 12 minutes to play. He appeared to have been hurt while tackling Mike Epstein. Medical personnel tended to Miller for several minutes near the south end zone as players from both teams took a knee. He was strapped to a backboard and taken out of the stadium. There was no immediate announcement on the nature of his injury.

Advertisement

No. 15 Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten

Reese White scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:24 to play, and No. 15 Coastal Carolina continued its perfect 8-0 start with its first-ever win over Appalachian State, 34-23, in Conway, S.C. The Chants had lost all six previous games to the four-time defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers. But they held Appalachian State to just two field goals in the second half after falling behind, 17-9, at halftime. The Mountaineers (6-2) tried to rally after White’s score. But D’Jordan Strong intercepted Zac Thomas’s fourth-and-22 pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to clinch it . . . Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed visiting North Alabama (0-4), 66-14, to improve to 9-0. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing. He had a season-high 256.3 QB rating. BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives. The Cougars rolled up 394 total yards and averaged 11.3 yards per play before halftime.



