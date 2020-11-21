Patriots activating running back Sony Michel off injured reserve

In Michel’s six-game absence, second-year back Damien Harris has stepped up as the team’s lead ball carrier. Rex Burkhead and James White have also contributed, both as rushers and pass catchers. How the Patriots distribute the reps Sunday afternoon against Houston will be something to watch.

Michel hasn’t played since Week 3, when he rushed for 117 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. That performance was by far his best of the season. In Weeks 1 and 2, he rushed for a combined 56 yards with an average of 3.3 yards per carry.

Asked this past week if he thinks Michel is ready to contribute, running backs coach Ivan Fears said, “Heck, yeah.”

“He’s getting back,” Fears added. “He’s doing a great job. I mean, he’s really looking good in practice. He really is.’'

In addition to recovering from a quadriceps injury, Michel also suffered a setback because he was placed on the COVID-IR list, sidelining him for an additional period. He was removed from the list on Oct. 31 and returned to practice on Nov. 5.

To make room for Michel on the 53-man roster, the team is waiving guard Hjalte Froholdt. If Froholdt clears waivers, he will be eligible to join the practice squad. Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, made his NFL debut earlier this year when injuries depleted the offensive line.

