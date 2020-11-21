Report: Free agent Pat Connaughton staying in Milwaukee with Bucks

Pat Connaughton isn’t going anywhere.

The Arlington and St. John’s Prep product has agreed to a new two-year, $8.3-million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents told ESPN, apparently content to stay with the best regular-season team in the Eastern Conference each of the last two years.

Connaughton, 27, has been a part of both those squads, averaging nearly 20 minutes per game the last two seasons with 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 46.1 percent shooting in 128 regular-season games. He’s posted similar numbers in 25 playoffs games: 19.8 minutes, 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 46.4 percent shooting as the Bucks twice fell short of the NBA Finals.