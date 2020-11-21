Report: Free agent Pat Connaughton staying in Milwaukee with Bucks

Pat Connaughton isn’t going anywhere.
The Arlington and St. John’s Prep product has agreed to a new two-year, $8.3-million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents told ESPN, apparently content to stay with the best regular-season team in the Eastern Conference each of the last two years.
Connaughton, 27, has been a part of both those squads, averaging nearly 20 minutes per game the last two seasons with 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 46.1 percent shooting in 128 regular-season games. He’s posted similar numbers in 25 playoffs games: 19.8 minutes, 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 46.4 percent shooting as the Bucks twice fell short of the NBA Finals.
Connaughton, drafted in the second round five years ago out of Notre Dame, was shipped by Brooklyn to Portland in a draft-night trade. He played three seasons with the Blazers before signing with Milwaukee as a free agent. He’s made a home in Milwaukee, literally — his development company is in the midst of its third project in the city.