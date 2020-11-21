UMass offense punchless in loss at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Freshman Javion Posey passed for 203 yards and rushed for a 70-yard touchdown to help Florida Atlantic beat UMass, 24-2, on Friday night in the first meeting between the schools.
FAU (5-1) scored the first 21 points before Tanner Davis blocked a punt, resulting in a safety for UMass late in the third quarter. BJ Emmons scored on a 1-yard run, and Nick Tronti connected with Brandon Robinson for a 13-yard score. Vladimir Rivas capped the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
Posey completed 13-of-27 passes and carried it 19 times for 90 yards in his second career start. Last week, he passed for two touchdowns and set a program record for rushing yards (182) in a game by a quarterback.
👋 @Brob_19 will hold onto that.— FAU Football (@FAUFootball) November 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/V3gn5h6vrM
TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU. David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.
Will Koch, Garrett Dzuro and Andrew Brito each threw a pass for UMass (0-3) — with Koch and Dzuro each throwing an interception. UMass, playing its third game since reversing a summer announcement it would cancel its season until the spring, totaled just 147 yards and eight first downs on offense against 10 punts.
Jermaine Johnson had eight catches for 42 yards, while Ellis Merriweather ran 11 times for 48 yards. The Minutemen did sack Posey six times.