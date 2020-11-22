Pair a CBD-infused pie with your Thanksgiving meal

Owner Sam Kanter said Dinner at Mary’s worked with pastry chef Kate Holowchick of Lionheart Confections to bring the scrumptious creations to life. The two culinary minds have known and occasionally worked together since 2013, when they met at a Zagat’s 30 under 30 summit. (Both were honorees for their accomplishments in Boston’s hospitality industry.)

If you’re looking for a way to feel a little mellow after a hearty Thanksgiving meal, Dinner at Mary’s has you covered. The Boston-based meal kit delivery service is offering up three flavors of CBD-infused pies — pumpkin caramel macchiato, bourbon chai apple, and classic french silk — to pair with your holiday offerings. CBD is said to provide benefits for stress relief and better sleep, and for those navigating the upcoming holiday in quarantine, it could be welcome addition to the dessert table.

“It’s all the classic flavors you would expect,” Kanter explained, “but with a little bit of a twist.”

A pumpkin caramel macchiato pie from Dinner at Mary's Dinner at Mary's

Each pie contains 100mg of CBD and can be paired with Dinner at Mary’s Thanksgiving meal kit for two 21+ guests. The “Virtual Fam Time” kit ($79) includes recipe cards and fresh ingredients to make a three-course meal featuring herbed turkey ballotine, a chicory and persimmon salad, potato and fennel gratin, and more. The DIY menu was created by chef Nicholas Escoto and can be drizzled with the optional gift of marijuana-infused olive oil to enhance the dining experience.

“If people have consumed THC, the pies could level them out, bring people down,” Kanter said.

Each CBD-infused pie is $36 and must be ordered by Monday at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving orders will be delivered Wednesday and are subject to delivery fees. For more information, visit dinner-at-marys.com/shop.

