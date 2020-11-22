2-alarm fire breaks out in Allston, displacing seven

A 2-alarm fire that broke out in Allston early Sunday morning displaced seven residents and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, the Boston Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
t approximately 1:45 pm fire showing from the rear of 45 Hooker St. Brighton. This is a 3 story occupied large apartment building. A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Br9O6peTI2— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2020
At about 1:45 a.m., officials responded to the blaze at 45 Hooker St., the department posted on its official Twitter account.
Heavy fire knocked down at 45 Hooker St , Allston. Companies checking for extension of fire in ceiling & walls of third floor unit. All occupants are out safely pic.twitter.com/ZY0RYu3ORR— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2020
All occupants of the large, three-story apartment building were evacuated safely, the department tweeted. Two cats were also displaced in the fire.
All companies making up at 45 Hooker St. 7 people , 2 cats displaced. @COB_ONS & @RedCrossMA to assist with temporary assistance. Estimated damages around $100,000. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/6r1ZFxOR2u— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 22, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
