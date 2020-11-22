fb-pixel

2-alarm fire breaks out in Allston, displacing seven

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated November 22, 2020, 1 hour ago

A 2-alarm fire that broke out in Allston early Sunday morning displaced seven residents and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, the Boston Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

At about 1:45 a.m., officials responded to the blaze at 45 Hooker St., the department posted on its official Twitter account.

All occupants of the large, three-story apartment building were evacuated safely, the department tweeted. Two cats were also displaced in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

