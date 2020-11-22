Boston man injured, another arrested after head-on crash in New Hampshire

A man from Boston suffered serious injuries and another was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a head-on collision with another vehicle in Manchester, N.H., early Sunday morning, officials said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Paul Bartlett Jr., 31, of Dorchester, was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima at a high speed on Interstate 293 south when he allegedly crashed into the rear end of a 2008 Toyota RAV4 driven by Louis Rodriguez, 31, of Manchester, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
The crash sent Rodriguez into the guardrail and Bartlett across the median onto the northbound side of the highway, where he crashed head-on into a 2009 Nissan Titan driven by Koree LaRose, 29, of Manchester, N.H., the statement said.
Bartlett’s passenger, Lavar Simpson, 37, of Dorchester, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with serious injuries, the statement said.
LaRose, Rodriguez, and his passenger were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
Bartlett was arrested for felony level driving while intoxicated, the statement said.
Manchester police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene, the statement said. The highway was shut down in both direction for about three hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
