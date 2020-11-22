Boston man injured, another arrested after head-on crash in New Hampshire

A man from Boston suffered serious injuries and another was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a head-on collision with another vehicle in Manchester, N.H., early Sunday morning, officials said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Paul Bartlett Jr., 31, of Dorchester, was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima at a high speed on Interstate 293 south when he allegedly crashed into the rear end of a 2008 Toyota RAV4 driven by Louis Rodriguez, 31, of Manchester, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

The crash sent Rodriguez into the guardrail and Bartlett across the median onto the northbound side of the highway, where he crashed head-on into a 2009 Nissan Titan driven by Koree LaRose, 29, of Manchester, N.H., the statement said.