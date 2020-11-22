Driver faces OUI charges after two-car crash in Tyngsborough

Officers from the Tyngsborough Police and Fire Department responded to the crash, where they found both occupants of the Kia trapped inside the car. Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to free them from the vehicle.

Tyngsborough police said the crash occurred on Middlesex Road around 1 pm Sunday when a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound crossed the centerline of the road and collided head on with a northbound Kia Spectra. Upon impact, the Kia flipped over before rolling to a stop on its passenger side, according to police.

A 35-year-old driver faces charges of driving under the influence after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon near the Tyngsborough-Chelmsford line caused multiple injuries.

All four people in the Kia and Chevrolet were transported to Lowell General Hospital. However, the driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old woman, was then transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she remained in serious condition Sunday, police said, with head injuries and broken bones. A 16-year-old male passenger in the same car sustained head injuries and a broken leg.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 35-year-old male, was taken into custody after being treated and released. He faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, another count of operating under the influence leading to serious bodily injury and reckless operation, and a marked lanes violation.

Police said both occupants of the Chevrolet were able to walk away from their vehicle. But the 35-year-old female passenger suffered possible broken bones, as well as other minor injuries.

Police said they were not immediately releasing the names of the people involved in the crash. Tyngsborough Police and Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.





