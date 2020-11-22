Five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Attleboro causes life-threatening injuries

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a wreck on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro on Sunday.
The crash was reported about 5 p.m. Sunday just north of Exit 3 involving four sedans and one pick-up truck, according to an Attleboro Fire Department statement.
A man and woman inside one of the sedans were each taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the pair trapped inside their four-door sedan, which sustained heavy damage.
Three other women and a man were also transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to the fire department. They were taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The crash forced the highway to close for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.
Massachusetts State Police also responded to the crash, but no further information was immediately available.
