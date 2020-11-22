Five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Attleboro causes life-threatening injuries

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a wreck on Interstate 95 southbound in Attleboro on Sunday.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. Sunday just north of Exit 3 involving four sedans and one pick-up truck, according to an Attleboro Fire Department statement.

A man and woman inside one of the sedans were each taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the pair trapped inside their four-door sedan, which sustained heavy damage.