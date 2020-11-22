GoFundMe created for state trooper shot during traffic stop

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Hyannis late Friday night.

The GoFundMe was created on Saturday by the State Police 85th Recruit Training Troop and had raised more than $62,000 from more than 650 people as of Sunday afternoon, according to the platform.

The trooper will most likely be out of work for months due to surgeries, according to the GoFundMe.