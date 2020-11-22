Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reported in Dartmouth early Sunday

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was reported along the Massachusetts South Shore early Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.
The location of the earthquake was about 5 miles south-southwest of the Bliss Corner section of Dartmouth, and was reported shortly before 1 a.m., the agency reported on its website.
There were no immediate reports of damage due to Sunday’s earthquake.
It comes two weeks after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook much of southern New England on Nov. 8, damaging three buildings in New Bedford.
